Stock exchanges today 17 April: the markets are betting on increases from the ECB

MILAN – A cautious upward restart for the European equity markets, after a mixed but generally positive day in Asia. Investors weigh the different factors on the table: on the one hand the volatility indices have returned to the ranks after the tensions due to the banking crisis. And European equities have once again outperformed US equities. On the other hand, there is uncertainty about economic developments – with the most conspicuous weakening of the US economy – and consequently also about the moves of the central banks. If the Fed could soon interrupt the hike cycle, according to economists consulted by Bloomberg, the ECB should instead go ahead with three more hikes of 25 basis points during the meetings in May, June and July to thus reach a peak in the interest rate deposits at 3.75%. Even the market expects that the restrictive cycle is not over: the forecasts of greater caution that had surfaced at the height of the Credit Suisse crisis have already gone to the ceiling.

Enel, the list of funds for the board arrives: “Uncertainties about the appointment processes” The rumors are confirmed Republic: Covalis Capital, a global asset manager focused on infrastructure, utilities, renewable energy, industry and raw materials and a long-term shareholder of Enel with a stake of approximately 1% of the capital, today presented an alternative list of independent directors for the Board of group administration. This was announced in a note in which Covalis underlines that “the uncertainty surrounding the process of appointing the board of directors contributes to ensuring that Enel’s shares are traded at a discount compared to companies in the sector and that the company has a cost of capital higher than it would otherwise be”. The list presented today includes the names of Marco Mazzucchelli; Leilani C. Latimer; Francesco Galietti; Monique Sasson; Paulina Blessed; Daniel Lacalle. See also Superbonus and the 2-minute video requested to demonstrate the actual completion of the works, anger of engineers and architects: "We are not youtubers" EU stock markets cautiously rise with an eye to Lagarde European stock exchanges are cautious with investors looking for signals in view of the next moves by central banks in terms of rate hikes. The focus is on Christine Lagarde’s speech at the council on foreign relations in New York. Start up for London (+0.35%), Paris (+0.21%), Frankfurt (+0.2%). Shanghai closes at its highest level since last summer The Chinese stock markets closed positive around the intraday highs, on the eve of the release of the first quarter GDP data which should provide further evidence on the recovery of the economy after the removal of the anti-Covid measures decided in early December: the Composite index of Shanghai rises by 1.42%, to 3,385.61 points, and reaches the highest levels since July 2022, while that of Shenzhen gains 0.20%, to 2,141.40. According to analysts’ estimates, GDP should be around +4%, against +2.9% in October-December and +3% recorded for the whole of 2022. China set a growth target last month ” around 5%”. Positive futures for Europe We are heading towards a positive start to the week for the main European stock exchanges on the day in which the new forecasts of the European Commission on the economy of the Eurozone are expected. Of note tomorrow in Great Britain, the data on the labor market and Wednesday those on inflation, with the latter expected to decelerate sharply compared to the month of February to 9.7% from the previous 10.4%. Futures of the Euro Stoxx 50 are up by 0.07%, those of the Dax of Frankfurt go up by 0.05% while those of the Ftse 100 mark +0.09%. See also need extension for transfers of minor bonuses - V&A Euro just under 1.1 dollars Euro just below 1.10 dollars, the highest levels since last April, with investors ‘devaluating’ the US currency on expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon stop its campaign to tighten monetary policy. The single currency changes hands at 1.0994 dollars, down 0.05 percent, while it rises slightly (+0.08%) against the yen (to 147.23). Dooaro/yen exchange rate at 133.95 (+0.14%). Asian stock exchanges improve, positive signals from China The Asian stock markets continue to rise in the first weekly session with the Chinese economy which seems to be budding awaiting tomorrow’s data on the first quarter GDP which should see a decisive recovery after the stagnation of the previous quarter, thanks to the removal of the containment measures Covid. Prices for new homes in China rose 0.5% in March to a 21-month high. Exports, again in March, rose more than expected, driven by sales of cars and electrical components and by the increase in trade with Russia. And electricity consumption, according to Nomura, has grown by 5.9% per year. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange rises by 0.46%, Shanghai improves by 0.60%, while Tokyo advances by 1.20% thanks also to the weaker yen against the dollar which should favor exports from a manufacturing economy such as the Japanese one.