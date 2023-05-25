Stock exchanges today 24 May: US debt scares, Piazza Affari worst in the EU

Heavy closure for European markets sunk by the escalation of the dispute over the US debt ceiling. After a sharp decline in the start of the session, European stocks widened their losses during the afternoon after Wall Street opened in the red. The worst performance is from Piazza Affari with the FtseMib index down by 2.39% at the end of the day. The Dax of Frankfurt (-2.07%) also fell sharply, as did the Ibex 35 of Madrid (-1.14%), the Ftse 100 of London (-1.75%) and the Cac 40 of Paris ( -1.70%).

Meanwhile Wall Street moves in regression with the Dow Jones down by half a percentage point and the Nasdaq down by 0.77%. Concerns over US debt keep operators in suspense. The country could end up in default starting June 1st. Financial markets are closely monitoring the progress of the negotiations and, although a difficult negotiation is underway, remain optimistic that the bar will be raised, as happened in 2011 and 2013.

Concerns remain high. Today Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary reiterated that the Treasury could run out of funds to meet financial obligations on June 1, the date on which the United States could therefore slip into default.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal event, Yellen explained that it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when resources will run out, and she pledged to update Congress shortly. A debt ceiling deal is “possible,” Yellen pointed out.

Not very encouraging macro data from Europe added to the tensions over the US debt. On the one hand, the German business climate as measured by the Ifo index showed a lower than expected trend with a drop to 91.7 from 93.6 in April, definitely below expectations (93). On the other hand, inflation in the UK has shown that it does not want to bow its head: consumer prices in the country recorded a slowdown in April, but to a lesser extent than expected by analysts. On this news, the yields of the Gilt, the 10-year UK debt immediately shot up by 20 basis points.

The return of volatility has put the equity market in difficulty but the fixed income segment is also suffering. The pledge is paid above all by the Italian Btp whose yield has returned to rise to 4.32%, on the highs of the last 30 days. The Btp-Bund spread moves around 187 basis points on the levels of the day before. The trend comes on the eve of important appointments for the Treasury which is busy with end-of-month auctions: tomorrow it will return to placing 2.75 billion in short BTPs to continue on Friday with 6 billion in six-monthly BTPs, in view of the appointment with the medium -long term next week. Also on the calendar is the launch of the new Btp Valore which has an upwardly modulated coupon mechanism. The series of guaranteed minimum coupon rates of this first issue will be communicated to the public on Thursday 1 June 2023.

In the meantime, attention also remains high on the European Central Bank. In the evening, with the markets closed, all eyes will be on a public speech by Christine Lagarde for the 25th anniversary of the ECB. In recent days the market has increased its bets on the peak of ECB tightening, bringing it to 3.84%. This in light of new hawkish comments, most recently by Joachim Nagel last night.

Returning to Piazza Affari, at the end of the day the largest losses were for Stm (-5.42%), Pirelli (-5.03%) and Leonardo (-4.99%). Mediobanca bucked the trend with increases close to 2%. The push came from the green light of the guidelines of the 2023-2026 plan which aims, among other things, at a 70% growth in shareholder remuneration up to 3.7 billion.