MILANO – The European Stock Exchanges ended up in the last session of the week supported by the good performance of Wall Street, by the encouraging data from the Chinese economy and by the comforting data which seem to have arrived from the price trend in Europe. After the massive slowdown recorded yesterday in Spain, today inflation has also marked a slowdown in France, falling to 5.6% in March from 6.3% in February, with a dangerous alarm bell linked however to food prices , which grew 15.8% year-on-year.

The dynamics are similar in Italy and in the Eurozone as a whole: slowdown in the general index thanks to the slowdown in energy, but the underlying component remains at sustained levels. And it is precisely on the “core” component that the attention of the ECB and the markets is focused. According to Unicredit analysts, in fact, inflation net of energy components remains hard to overcome and for this reason the markets are already pricing in a forthcoming rate increase from 25 basis points in May. According to the specialists of the Italian bank, Christine Lagarde will probably be called upon to make three more hikes of the kind to continue the battle against prices. Positive day also in Asia, with all indices positive and Tokyo which closed at +0.93%.