MILANO – The European stock exchanges strengthened during the last session of the week. The spotlight is on data onUS occupation arrived today. In October, 261,000 non-farm jobs were created in the private sector in the United States, up slightly from estimates, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. A sign of solidity in the labor market that could hardly contribute to greater caution on the part of the Fed in the path of rate hikes, after the last hike of 75 points, the third in a row, announced on Wednesday. The president of the ECB continues to talk about new rate hikes, Christine Lagardewhich always keeps the fight against inflation in its sights.

There are also signs of optimism in Asia on some rumors. First of all, the rumors about Beijing’s desire to gradually ease the anti-Covid restrictive measures and the indiscretion, reported by Bloomberg, on the early conclusion of the checks by US inspectors on Chinese companies listed on Wall Street. And so the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 2.43% at the close while that of Shenzhen rose by 2.68%. Hong Kong is up by more than six percentage points. In sharp contrast to Tokyo, which remained closed yesterday for holidays, ending at -1.68%.

04 November 2022



The price of gas is still growing: in Amsterdam the December contract rises by 5% to 132 euros per megawatt hour.