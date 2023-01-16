Listen to the audio version of the article

Closing down for the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the Nikkei index finishing down by 1.1% at 25822.32 points. The Japanese financial center is paying for the strong appreciation of the yen in recent sessions, linked in particular to growing speculation about an imminent monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which meets tomorrow and the day after. The yen, meanwhile, has gained more than 3% against the dollar since the middle of last week, returning to its highest levels against the greenback since late May 2022.

Last week the “New Year’s rally” staged by the Stock Exchanges continued in expectation of a slowdown in the restrictive moves on rates made by the Central Banks. With an increase of 2.4%, the FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari brought gains to over 8% compared to the end of 2022 and the other European lists are also traveling along the same lines. The balance sheet of Wall Street is also positive, which it however follows with greater prudence while the first indications on the balance sheet for the last quarter and therefore for the whole of 2022 arrive from the corporate world.

Partially encouraging data on the economic situation helped to favor the return of the flow of money, which also involved the world of bonds where yields on government bonds fell significantly. On Friday evening, the ten-year BTP was in fact indicated at 3.98%, for a spread against the Bund which was also down to 183 basis points. The euro, on the other hand, regained its momentum, returning to over 1.08 dollars also due to the consequent weakening experienced by the greenback after the slowdown in US inflation and the consequent bets on the US Federal Reserve, which is now expected to rise “only” by 25 basis points in the next meetings on February 1st and mid-March.

US markets will be closed today to observe the Martin Luther King Day holiday and the macroeconomic agenda is also relatively data-poor. Meanwhile, the Eurogroup is meeting in Brussels, with a bilateral meeting planned between

Economy Minister Giorgetti and his French counterpart Le Maire. TO

Davos instead opens the 53rd World Economic Forum «Cooperation in a world

fragmented”. Finally, the offer of the first bonds issued by Eni and destined for the public in Italy linked to the sustainability objectives has begun.