Positive closing for European shares and for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib up by 0.6% to 27,438 points. Iveco still stands out on the Milan price list (+6.4%) in the wake of the results that had already pushed the share to +16% on Friday.

Purchases also on Amplifon (+3.9%), Interpump (+2.7%) and Finecobank (+2.25%) while especially Saipem falls back (-5.7%), followed by Nexi (-3.3% ) and Hera (-1.2%).

The updated economic forecasts of the European Commission were released today, raising the eurozone GDP estimate to +0.9% for the current year, confirming the +1.5% expected in 2024. The growth forecast of Italy was raised to +0.8% in 2023 and cut to +1% for next year. As regards inflation, the Commission’s estimates for the eurozone indicate 5.6% this year and 2.5% in 2024 (6.1% and 2.6% for Italy).

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted to 181 basis points with the Italian ten-year yield down to 4.18%, while on Forex the euro/dollar returned above 1.07. Oil was down slightly with Brent just a whisker from 86 dollars a barrel, with doubts about demand to counterbalance the cut in Russian supply in response to the price cap of Western countries.

Wall Street is also positive, in particular the Nasdaq (+1.2%) after recording the first weekly loss of 2023. Traders await tomorrow’s report on US inflation, to be read in terms of monetary policy, after the recent comments from Fed officials that bolstered the prospect of a terminal rate above 5% in July.

Forecasts point to annual price growth slowing to 6.2% and a core figure of 5.5% in January. A disappointing reading would further distance the possibility of a change of course of the US central bank in its tightening cycle.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley predicted a possible new sell-off on US equities, which analysts say prematurely discounted a pause in rate hikes by the Fed.

In the background, attention remains high for geopolitical developments, after the Pentagon shot down the fourth unidentified flying object in the space of a week.