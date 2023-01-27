Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets uncertain after the hikes on the eve, which pushed Piazza Affari to a year-high. The stock markets continue to follow the direction of the quarterly and macro data, while the countdown for the decisions of the central banks, scheduled for next week, gets underway. The FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari thus remains close to parity, with the banking sector in the spotlight ahead of the start of the earnings season next week. The kick-off will be Unicredit, which will lift the veil on the 2022 accounts on Tuesday 31 January. Throughout Europe focus on luxury, after the record numbers announced by the French giant Lvmh.

On the macro front, all eyes remain focused on the United States on Friday as well, where the program envisages December consumer spending accompanied by household income and above all the consumption deflator, an indicator of inflation dynamics closely followed by the Federal Reserve. Still in the US, the final January household confidence data calculated by the University of Michigan will follow.

Among the Milanese stocks, Salvatore Ferragamo is losing ground after announcing the 2022 turnover trend, which rose less than other groups, by 10.2% (+5.7% at constant exchange rates) to 1.25 billion. The Florentine house was affected by the strong exposure to China, where the business suffered a setback due to the lockdowns. Telecom Italia is also under scrutiny, although on Thursday the new negotiating table in the government ended with nothing done.

Spread little moved at 182 points

On bonds, the spread between BTp and Bund on the Mts secondary market of European government bonds did not move much. The yield differential between the 10-year Bund and the same Italian maturity is indicated at the opening at 182 basis points from the 183 basis points of the previous reference. The yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP continues to rise, taking first place at 4.06% from 4.03% at Thursday’s closing.

On the foreign exchange market, the euro is trading at 1.0895 dollars (closing at 1.09 yesterday) and at 141.4 yen (141.75), while the dollar/yen is at 130 (130.5). The price of oil is on the rise: the WTI, the March contract, records a +0.63% settling at 81.52 dollars a barrel, while the same delivery on Brent rises by 0.59% to 87.99 dollars. Natural gas is still lagging behind: the February future stands at 52.7 euros per megawatt hour (-3.7%) on the Amsterdam TTF platform.