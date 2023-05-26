Stock exchanges, weak Europe, Piazza Affari the worst: today’s updates

Weak stock exchanges today at the start, and a slight rise for the spread between Btp and Bund, to 187 points against the closing of 185 on Thursday. Then the recovery, due to the progress coming from the United States in the negotiations on the increase of the debt ceiling and to the estimates of the International Monetary Fund which has revised upwards the Italian GDP. The Ftse Mib gains 1.16%. Piazza Affari is kept under pressure by sales on banks with Mps (-2.9%), Banco Bpm (-2.75%) further behind than others. Bper loses 2.15%, Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo 2.13%. Also bad, among the insurance companies, Generali (-2.5%). Still under the scrutiny Tim who loses 1.8% waiting for news on the network. StM resists (+0.7%). The spread between Btp and Bund fluctuates: the differential is back close to 189 points. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond moves slightly and is at 4.39%. But the data on treasury bills stands out, at the top since 2011. Rates of return, in fact, have never been so high for 12 years.

Hopes on US debt

What happens, however, on the other squares? The stock markets of the Old Continent all made a clear comeback: Amsterdam was the most positive stock exchange with a closing increase of 1.6%, followed by Paris and Frankfurt both up by 1.2%. More cautious Madrid and London, up by 0.8% and 0.7% respectively. For oil, the wti reaches 72 dollars a barrel (+0.22%). Brent is above 76 dollars (+0.08%). In terms of exchange rates, the euro moved little at 1.0735 dollars (the 10-year yield also increased to 4.41%, against the previous 4.35%).

The jump in the return of bots

Strongly rising yields were recorded today for the first tranche of the six-monthly BoTs, expiring on 30-11-2023. The Treasury has allocated 183-day BoTs for 6 billion, against demand for 8.67 billion, for a coverage ratio of 1.45. The yield on semi-annual Treasury bonds jumped 20 basis points to 3.528 per cent, the highest since December 2011.