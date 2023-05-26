Home » Stock exchanges, weak Europe, Piazza Affari the worst: today’s updates
Business

Stock exchanges, weak Europe, Piazza Affari the worst: today’s updates

by admin
Stock exchanges, weak Europe, Piazza Affari the worst: today’s updates

Weak stock exchanges today at the start, and a slight rise for the spread between Btp and Bund, to 187 points against the closing of 185 on Thursday. Then the recovery, due to the progress coming from the United States in the negotiations on the increase of the debt ceiling and to the estimates of the International Monetary Fund which has revised upwards the Italian GDP. The Ftse Mib gains 1.16%. Piazza Affari is kept under pressure by sales on banks with Mps (-2.9%), Banco Bpm (-2.75%) further behind than others. Bper loses 2.15%, Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo 2.13%. Also bad, among the insurance companies, Generali (-2.5%). Still under the scrutiny Tim who loses 1.8% waiting for news on the network. StM resists (+0.7%). The spread between Btp and Bund fluctuates: the differential is back close to 189 points. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond moves slightly and is at 4.39%. But the data on treasury bills stands out, at the top since 2011. Rates of return, in fact, have never been so high for 12 years.
Hopes on US debt
What happens, however, on the other squares? The stock markets of the Old Continent all made a clear comeback: Amsterdam was the most positive stock exchange with a closing increase of 1.6%, followed by Paris and Frankfurt both up by 1.2%. More cautious Madrid and London, up by 0.8% and 0.7% respectively. For oil, the wti reaches 72 dollars a barrel (+0.22%). Brent is above 76 dollars (+0.08%). In terms of exchange rates, the euro moved little at 1.0735 dollars (the 10-year yield also increased to 4.41%, against the previous 4.35%).
The jump in the return of bots
Strongly rising yields were recorded today for the first tranche of the six-monthly BoTs, expiring on 30-11-2023. The Treasury has allocated 183-day BoTs for 6 billion, against demand for 8.67 billion, for a coverage ratio of 1.45. The yield on semi-annual Treasury bonds jumped 20 basis points to 3.528 per cent, the highest since December 2011.

See also  Wall Street in ripresa, ma First Republic e Western Alliance -70%. Tassi Treasuries: tonfo da Black Monday

You may also like

Foreclosure: The house was bid for more than...

Milan stock exchanges up, optimism for the agreement...

Musk’s empty promise, more money for builders

Migrants, Piantedosi from Trento: “This government does not...

Woman makes over $220,000 a year through Facebook...

Ita, Spohr: “We will strengthen Rome and Milan....

According to insiders, Deutsche Bank increased liquidity in...

Meloni: “Cutting the tax wedge is better than...

Alibaba: The news of layoffs is a rumor...

Unconditional basic income: study shows high approval

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy