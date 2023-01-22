Home Business Stock exchanges, what can happen with the quarterly Microsoft and Tesla. Waiting for US GDP
Business

Stock exchanges, what can happen with the quarterly Microsoft and Tesla. Waiting for US GDP

by admin

ServiceMarket analysis

Milan ended the week flat – Awaiting data from Microsoft and Tesla

by Andrea Gennai

Consolidation week for the main international stock lists after a crackling start to the year. The Nasdaq 100 and the index of emerging markets, with an increase of 0.6%, lead the list of increases. The Ftse Mib closed practically flat while the Dax lost 0.4%. For the S&P 500, the decline was of the order of 0.6 per cent. On the macro front, next week the spotlight will be on US GDP in the fourth quarter on Thursday and on Friday on the consumption deflator in December, followed…

See also  Luxshare Precision Announces 2021 Annual Distribution Plan, Proposed 10 Distributions of 1.1 Yuan_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

What is the 4321 rule of family finance...

The latest studies on climate change: “Damage for...

Strengthening Support to Expand Domestic Demand and Promoting...

Urso’s appeal to petrol stations: “Revoke the strike”....

The king of 240W flash charging!Real Me GT...

Chinese New Year, maxi opportunity for the big...

An avalanche of corporate bonds: record issues in...

National Bureau of Statistics: Energy Production in December...

In 2022, my country’s GDP will exceed 120...

Protest by petrol stations on 25-26 January, Assoutenti’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy