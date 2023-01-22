Listen to the audio version of the article

Consolidation week for the main international stock lists after a crackling start to the year. The Nasdaq 100 and the index of emerging markets, with an increase of 0.6%, lead the list of increases. The Ftse Mib closed practically flat while the Dax lost 0.4%. For the S&P 500, the decline was of the order of 0.6 per cent. On the macro front, next week the spotlight will be on US GDP in the fourth quarter on Thursday and on Friday on the consumption deflator in December, followed…