Stock Expert: 5 Small Cap Stocks That Are Rising Hugely

Veteran investor Kevin Rendino believes micro-cap stocks are poised for a major reversal.
Although stocks have rallied in 2023, he believes there is still too much pessimism about the economy.
Rendino names five small companies that, with a little luck, could make huge returns.
A 35-year-old market veteran who specializes in reversing the fortunes of troubled stocks plans to do the same for his own fund.