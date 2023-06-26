Home » Stock Expert: 5 Small Cap Stocks That Are Rising Hugely
Business

Stock Expert: 5 Small Cap Stocks That Are Rising Hugely

by admin
Stock Expert: 5 Small Cap Stocks That Are Rising Hugely

Kevin Rendino, the CEO of 180 Degree Capital, bets on poorly managed micro-cap stocks. Kevin Rendino, 180Degree Capital

Veteran investor Kevin Rendino believes micro-cap stocks are poised for a major reversal.

Although stocks have rallied in 2023, he believes there is still too much pessimism about the economy.

Rendino names five small companies that, with a little luck, could make huge returns.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

A 35-year-old market veteran who specializes in reversing the fortunes of troubled stocks plans to do the same for his own fund.

See also  Exploring the Metaverse of Industry, Industry Celebrities Gather at Caohejing Science and Technology Carnival - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

16 stocks that are the best in their...

Toyota dominates the Safari Rally Kenya 2023: victory...

Should I invest in closed funds?

Italcares was born to encourage the arrival of...

I was at a pawn auction – it...

Pensions, the table reopens: this is why there...

“Innovative Full Coverage Empowering In-depth Tour” Hunan released...

Course crash: Siemens Energy – the communication was...

The Russian revolt ignites gas and oil. What...

Rwanda: steps forward to fill the housing deficit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy