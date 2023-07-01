Stock expert reveals: Five unknown stocks that rise 800 percent

Kevin Rendino, the CEO of 180 Degree Capital, bets on poorly managed micro-cap stocks. Kevin Rendino, 180Degree Capital

Veteran investor Kevin Rendino believes micro-cap stocks are poised for a major reversal.

Although stocks have rallied in 2023, he believes there is still too much pessimism about the economy.

Rendino names five small companies that, with a little luck, could make huge returns.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

A 35-year-old market veteran who specializes in reversing the fortunes of troubled stocks plans to do the same for his own fund.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

