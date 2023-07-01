Home » Stock expert reveals: Five unknown stocks that rise 800 percent
Business

Stock expert reveals: Five unknown stocks that rise 800 percent

by admin
Stock expert reveals: Five unknown stocks that rise 800 percent

Kevin Rendino, the CEO of 180 Degree Capital, bets on poorly managed micro-cap stocks. Kevin Rendino, 180Degree Capital

Veteran investor Kevin Rendino believes micro-cap stocks are poised for a major reversal.

Although stocks have rallied in 2023, he believes there is still too much pessimism about the economy.

Rendino names five small companies that, with a little luck, could make huge returns.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

A 35-year-old market veteran who specializes in reversing the fortunes of troubled stocks plans to do the same for his own fund.

See also  60,000 installers are missing for the energy transition

You may also like

Toyota Announces Launch of Affordable Toyota Stout 2024:...

Fiscal delegation, stop the online sale of electronic...

Real estate makes you rich! But why actually?

These 10 quality stocks are still cheap now,...

Murder Primavalle, the killer: “I killed her for...

Turbulent money markets – BlackRock manager: «Invest in...

European indices protagonists in the first half of...

America’s Most Powerful CEOs’ Lavish Spending on Private...

Who invests millions in real estate next to...

At the start of the lift between Cervinia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy