Is it worth investing in Saras shares? Where to buy shares? What is the quotation and what is the trend? In this article we will talk about this company and see if a stock investment in this society it is advantageous or inadvisable.

Saras: two introductory words

As always, I like to begin the discussion by framing the company whose shares we are examining, in order to understand its history and solidity.

Saras SpA is an Italian joint-stock company, founded in 1962 and operating in the sector of petroleum refining and power generation; today the Group is one of the main independent European operators in the refining of oil.

The original denomination was SARA.S. (acronym that stood for Anonymous Society of Sardinian Refineries).

The Sarroch refinery it is located on the south-west coast of Cagliari and is one of the largest in the Mediterranean Sea in terms of production capacity and is equipped with some of the most advanced plants. It is managed by the subsidiary Sarlux SrL.

It was only in 2001 that it also undertook the production and sale of electricity, while on 19 May 2006 Saras was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange.

In 2008, the Saras group’s Sarlux refinery obtained EMAS registration (Eco Management Audit Scheme) and in 2009 it was the first refinery in Italy to obtain Integrated Environmental Authorisation.

In 2013, the Russian public oil company Rosneft acquired 13.70% of the share capital and then acquired a further 7.29% from the financial markets during the same year through a partial voluntary takeover bid.

Two years later, however, Rosneft sold approximately 9% of Saras’ share capital to a group of international institutional investors, to then place all of its Saras shares in the portfolio of a group of international investors in 2017.

Saras is listed on the FTSE MIB index of the Milan Stock Exchange: la capitalization amounts to 1.43 billion euros.

Saras share performance and price

Now that we have an overview of the history and the capitalization of this company, let’s go ahead and look at the other aspects.

First of all, I propose the updated graph to verify theSaras share performance in real time:

Saras Share Forecasts 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target price

With the graph in hand we can continue with the news, the target pricehey dividends

Latest news

To understand the company’s performance it is necessary to contextualize, and for this reason we will start from the year 2020.

In the 2020 the revenues recorded were almost 4 billion euros, with a decrease of 44% compared to the previous year. EBITDA was also down 96%.

All this negative situation that characterized 2020 led the company to operate by adopting extraordinary measures to contain the damage in the medium and long term, for example by deciding to keep the refinery active according to marginal processing and safeguarding the production of electricity .

At the end of 2020, a life jacket gave Saras some relief, although it did not solve its problems: in fact, the company signed a loan agreement equal to 350 million euros, assisted for 70% of the amount by guarantees issued by Sace (the insurance company of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, owned by the Treasury).

This loan was organized and subscribed by a pool of financial institutions in our country, namely Banco BPM, Intesa and UniCredit.

And during the 2021?

The first half was more positive, with revenues of 3.76 billion euros, an increase of 37% compared to the 2.74 billion obtained in the first half of last year. However, the gross operating margin is worsening, down to 71.7 million from 8.3. The final result was also negative, while the reported net result was positive.

However it must be said that in the second half alone revenues improved by +148% and net debt fell from 545 million to 479 million.

Enel has signed an agreement with Saras to develop green hydrogen in Sardinia, in the Sarroch refinery.

Some important news of the 2022 refer to a new secured loan STEALINGequal to 312.5 million euros subscribed by the company, the proceeds of which were used to repay the €200 million bond issue early, and it is also important to mention that JP Morgan canceled its stake on July 19, 2022.

The financial calendar for the year 2023 tells us about a shareholders’ meeting to approve the 2022 financial statements in April, and a board of directors to approve the third quarter 2023 management report.

From communications released by Consob on February 9 we also learn that from February 2 Bank of America holds an aggregate stake (through three subsidiaries) of 5.925% in the capital of Saras.

Saras: the target price

Saras’ target price is currently €1.85. The target price, according to analysts, fluctuates between €1.30 and €2.55.

At the moment the opinion of analysts is focused more on Buy.

Saras: to divide

For the year 2023 Saras is not distributing dividends.

Is it worth investing in Saras shares?

We have examined the various useful information for those who want to invest in Saras shares. Ma… it is better to buy Saras shares?

My suggestion to those who ask me questions like this is not to buy individual shares, because it is a move that can be risky.

Investing in stocks can be beneficial, but only if you have a well-planned and diversified strategy. Otherwise, the risk of damaging your capital is high. If you have never invested in stocks and are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy Saras shares?

If you feel safe and want buy Saras shares, but you don’t know how to do it, here are the options you have at your disposal:

Rely on traditional bank : if you want to invest more than 3,000 euros, know that the traditional current account may be sufficient. In fact, the most important Italian banks offer the possibility of operating and building a securities portfolio. However, this route could have too high costs, and therefore it is necessary to evaluate case by case if it is actually convenient;

: if you want to invest more than 3,000 euros, know that the traditional current account may be sufficient. In fact, the most important Italian banks offer the possibility of operating and building a securities portfolio. However, this route could have too high costs, and therefore it is necessary to evaluate case by case if it is actually convenient; The online platforms: there are many specialized in the purchase of shares that allow you access to the markets, often in a cheaper way than that proposed by the banks. With the platforms you can buy shares even by investing only 50 euros. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

We have done a general overview of the titolo Saras, but the period he is going through is delicate. Investing in a giant does not necessarily mean coming out a winner. as already mentioned, you need to have a strategy.

Obviously, to invest you need to trust the brand or at least its mission. Furthermore, it is good to always invest only sums that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification is important when investing in shares, a sector that has risk as its constant.

You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: yes, take risks, but with intelligence and prudence.

