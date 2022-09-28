







On September 28, 2022, stock index futures fell across the board. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 1.34%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 1.05%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 1.05%. 2.24%, the main contract of CSI 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 2.74%.

On September 28, the broader market opened lower throughout the day and then fluctuated lower. The Shanghai Composite Index hit a new low during the session, and the ChiNext Index led the decline. On the disk, energy stocks bucked the trend and strengthened, gas stocks led the gains,AD Shares、Shandong Molong、Delong Huinengdaily limit. Export concept stocks were active, and the home appliance sector rose sharply.Vantage shares、sunrise east、Astar、Rainbow Groupdaily limit. In addition, even the board stocks performed strongly, and 6 of the 9 daily limit stocks were promoted by the daily limit. On the downside, lithium batteries and other track stocks adjusted collectively.Huayou Cobalt、Baoxin Technology、Tongxing Environmental ProtectionWait for multiple stocks to drop by the limit. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 4,400 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 647.2 billion yuan today, a decrease of 19 billion yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as kitchen and bathroom appliances, gas, and banking were among the top gainers, while sectors such as small metals, sodium-ion batteries, TOPCON batteries, and aero-engines led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.56%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.46%, and the ChiNext Index fell 2.57%. The net sales of northbound funds were 3.84 billion yuan throughout the day, including a net sales of 1.536 billion yuan in Shanghai Stock Connect and a net sales of 2.304 billion yuan in Shenzhen Stock Connect.

