







On February 8, 2023, stock index futures fell slightly. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.36%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.29%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell 0.62%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.42%.

On February 8, the market fluctuated lower after opening higher throughout the day, and the three major indexes all fell slightly. On the disk, solid-state battery concept stocks were strong throughout the day,Jiawei New Energy20CM daily limit,Shandong Zhanggu、Golden Dragon Feather、New fiber new materialdaily limit. The concept stocks of charging piles moved up intraday,Zhongheng Electric、Taeyong Long March、Beijing Cree、Integrated Electronicsdaily limit. Tesla concept stocks changed in the afternoon,Xinpeng sharesdaily limit,AlmadenOnce the daily limit. The performance of ChatGPT concept stocks is divided,Haitian RuishengIt rose sharply again, rising more than 180% in 8 trading days,Hanvon TechnologyOnce out of 8 consecutive boards,Donggang sharesOnce the limit fell. On the downside, digital economy-related sectors fell into adjustment,two six three、People’s Daily OnlineWait for many stocks to fall sharply. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 3,400 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 804.7 billion, a decrease of 41 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as solid-state batteries, high-voltage fast charging, integrated die-casting, and dyes are among the top gainers, while web3.0, digital currency, data elements, and Internet e-commerce sectors are among the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.49%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.62%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.48%.

