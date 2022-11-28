Home Business Stock index futures fell slightly, the main contract of CSI 1000 stock index futures fell 0.15%_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Stock index futures fell slightly, the main contract of CSI 1000 stock index futures fell 0.15%_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Stock index futures fell slightly, the main contract of CSI 1000 stock index futures fell 0.15%_Sina Finance_Sina.com



On November 28, 2022, stock index futures fell slightly. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 1.30%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 1.77%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell 0.52%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.15%.

On November 28, the three major indexes bottomed out and rebounded, and the decline narrowed in late trading. The blue chips such as big finance were in a downturn. The SSE 50 closed down 1.61% to lead the decline, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.69%, and the ChiNext Index fell nearly 0.46%. On the disk, tourism, hotel and catering stocks were strong throughout the day,Huatian HotelMount Emei Adaily limit,Zhongxin TourismSSAW HotelJin Jiang HotelCYTSWait for an increase of more than 6%. Stimulated by the news, virtual power plant concept stocks strengthened,Hangzhou Thermal PowerJinzhi Technologydaily limit,National Energy DailyIt rose by more than 10%. Concept stocks with Chinese initials continue to be active,published in chinaCCCC Real EstateWait for the daily limit,Chinese science and technology5 consecutive boards became the highest board in the two cities. In general, stocks in the two cities fell more than rose today, with more than 3,300 stocks falling. Real estate services, education, medical services, banks, etc. were among the top losers, while tourist attractions, hotels and catering, virtual power plants, and pharmaceutical businesses were among the top gainers. The net sell of northbound funds was 3.76 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net sell of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.17 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 411 million yuan.

See also  Saipem: new offshore E&C contract acquired in Italy for 300 mln

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan

You may also like

Maneuver Government 2023, the new draft arrives: tensions...

8 Expert Ideas for Positive College Admission Outcome

European stock exchanges start on the wrong foot...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 11.28.2022

Supply and demand tend to weaken PVC will...

Vision Gran Turismo, the first Ferrari, developed to...

Tokyo Stock Exchange -0.42%, Hong Kong -1.85% with...

International crude oil futures fell, oil market volatility...

In the short term, the domestic wheat market...

CITIC Securities: Maintain Chow Tai Fook’s “buy” rating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy