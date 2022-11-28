







On November 28, 2022, stock index futures fell slightly. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 1.30%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 1.77%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell 0.52%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.15%.

On November 28, the three major indexes bottomed out and rebounded, and the decline narrowed in late trading. The blue chips such as big finance were in a downturn. The SSE 50 closed down 1.61% to lead the decline, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.69%, and the ChiNext Index fell nearly 0.46%. On the disk, tourism, hotel and catering stocks were strong throughout the day,Huatian Hotel、Mount Emei Adaily limit,Zhongxin Tourism、SSAW Hotel、Jin Jiang Hotel、CYTSWait for an increase of more than 6%. Stimulated by the news, virtual power plant concept stocks strengthened,Hangzhou Thermal Power、Jinzhi Technologydaily limit,National Energy DailyIt rose by more than 10%. Concept stocks with Chinese initials continue to be active,published in china、CCCC Real EstateWait for the daily limit,Chinese science and technology5 consecutive boards became the highest board in the two cities. In general, stocks in the two cities fell more than rose today, with more than 3,300 stocks falling. Real estate services, education, medical services, banks, etc. were among the top losers, while tourist attractions, hotels and catering, virtual power plants, and pharmaceutical businesses were among the top gainers. The net sell of northbound funds was 3.76 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net sell of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.17 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 411 million yuan.

