On October 28, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated downward, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 2.72%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 2.42%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 2.42%. 3.55%, the main contract of CSI 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 4.02%.

On October 28, the broader market opened lower and moved lower throughout the day. On the disk, Xinchuang concept stocks are relatively active,Xiongdi Technology20CM daily limit,Geer SoftwareMerrill CloudTrue Technologydaily limit. In terms of decline, the track stocks continued to adjust, with lithium batteries, photovoltaics and other directions leading the decline.polyfluorideBaoxin TechnologyShandong ZhangguWait for multiple stocks to drop by the limit,Ningde erafell more than 6%. Farming stocks fell again,Xiangjia sharesMinhe sharesLimit down. In general, individual stocks fell more and rose less. Over 4,500 stocks in the two cities fell, less than 400 stocks were in the red, and nearly 90 stocks fell by the limit or more than 10%. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 909.7 billion yuan today, a decrease of 14.2 billion yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, only the hotel sector rose, while sectors such as precious metals and digital currencies were relatively resilient, and sectors such as sodium-ion batteries, farming, integrated die-casting, and tobacco fell the most. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.25%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 3.24%, and the ChiNext Index fell 3.71%.

