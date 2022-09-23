Home Business Stock index futures fluctuated down, IM main contract fell 1.79% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Stock index futures fluctuated down, IM main contract fell 1.79% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Stock index futures fluctuated down, IM main contract fell 1.79% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com



On September 23, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated downward, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.19%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.06%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.06%. 1.18%, the main contract of CSI 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.79%.

On September 23, the broader market bottomed out and rebounded throughout the day, but fell back in late trading. In the end, the three major indexes all fell slightly, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell below 3,100 points.On the disk, blue-chip sectors such as banking, securities, infrastructure, and liquor were relatively resilient, among which infrastructure stocksJianyi GroupDongyi RishengQuanzhu Co., Ltd.daily limit. In addition, the photovoltaic, military, real estate and other sectors were active during the session, but they all showed a trend of ascribed and falling. On the downside, auto parts, chips,robotWait for the track stocks to adjust collectively,Zhongli DeStar SemiconductorJitai sharesWait for the drop. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 4,200 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 667.6 billion today, a heavier volume of 29.1 billion compared with the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, a few sectors such as kitchen and bathroom appliances, banks, and Tianjin Free Trade Zone rose, while sectors such as integrated die-casting, data security, semiconductors, and automation equipment were among the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.66%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.97%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.67%. The net sales of northbound funds were 506 million yuan throughout the day, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 681 million yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.186 billion yuan.

See also  Heavy late at night! The dot plot suggests that the Fed may raise interest rates ahead of schedule, and US stocks plunged in intraday gold!Powell hurried to appease: the time to talk about interest rate hikes is not ripe

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhao Siyuan

You may also like

UBS: The new car G9 has no obvious...

The stock exchanges today, 23 September. Rising rates...

Istat: in 2021 GDP revised upwards to +...

Resumption on September 23: Will the broader market...

Prinoth upgrades the hydrogen snow groomer and begins...

On the 23rd, the net sales of northbound...

Italy to the vote: this is how the...

With the release of negative sentiment, Shanghai copper...

Along the Via Emilia, “4.0” made its way...

This week, the port depot methanol futures prices...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy