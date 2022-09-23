







On September 23, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated downward, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.19%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.06%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.06%. 1.18%, the main contract of CSI 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.79%.

On September 23, the broader market bottomed out and rebounded throughout the day, but fell back in late trading. In the end, the three major indexes all fell slightly, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell below 3,100 points.On the disk, blue-chip sectors such as banking, securities, infrastructure, and liquor were relatively resilient, among which infrastructure stocksJianyi Group、Dongyi Risheng、Quanzhu Co., Ltd.daily limit. In addition, the photovoltaic, military, real estate and other sectors were active during the session, but they all showed a trend of ascribed and falling. On the downside, auto parts, chips,robotWait for the track stocks to adjust collectively,Zhongli De、Star Semiconductor、Jitai sharesWait for the drop. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 4,200 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 667.6 billion today, a heavier volume of 29.1 billion compared with the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, a few sectors such as kitchen and bathroom appliances, banks, and Tianjin Free Trade Zone rose, while sectors such as integrated die-casting, data security, semiconductors, and automation equipment were among the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.66%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.97%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.67%. The net sales of northbound funds were 506 million yuan throughout the day, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 681 million yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.186 billion yuan.

