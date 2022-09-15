







On September 15, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated downward, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.98%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.16%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.16%. 2.48%, the main contract of CSI 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 3.31%.

On September 15, the broader market opened higher and moved lower throughout the day. Although there was a rebound in late trading, the strength was limited. The Shanghai Composite Index fell by more than 1% and fell below 3,200 points, the ChiNext Index fell by more than 3%, and the track stocks fell across the board. On the disk, real estate stocks rose sharply in late trading.Qixia Construction、Zhongzhou Holdings、CCCC Real Estate、Shahe sharesWait for the limit. Cross-border payment concept stocks are active throughout the day,Qingdao Golden King、Rendong Holdings(rights protection),Beijing NorthWait for the limit. On the whole, the blue-chip sector is relatively strong. In terms of decline, the track stocks such as Fengguang Chuan collectively fell sharply.Linda Shares、sea ​​star、Penghui EnergyMany stocks fell more than 10%. In general, stocks fell more and rose less. Over 4,100 stocks in the two cities fell, and more than 50 stocks fell by the limit or more than 10%. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 919.1 billion yuan today, which was 196.3 billion yuan higher than the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, real estate, cross-border payment, banking, coal and other sectors led the gains, while TOPCON batteries, integrated die-casting, third-generation semiconductors, and energy storage sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.16%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.1%, and the ChiNext Index fell 3.18%.

