Home Business Stock index futures fluctuated down, the main IC contract fell 2.24% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Stock index futures fluctuated down, the main IC contract fell 2.24% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Stock index futures fluctuated down, the main IC contract fell 2.24% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com



On September 16, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated downward, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 2.11%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 2.10%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 2.10%. 2.24%, the main contract of CSI 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.75%.

On September 16, the broader market opened lower and moved lower throughout the day, and the three major indexes all fell by more than 2%.Ningde eraThe intraday market value fell below the trillion mark. On the disk, software-related sectors strengthened against the trend, led by data security, digital currency and other directions.Yoshi TaishogenMassive DataNantian InformationWait for the limit. In addition, many sectors such as military industry, TOPCON batteries, and chips were active during the session, but they all rose and fell in the end. In terms of decline, many blue-chip sectors such as securities companies and coal have collectively adjusted.Eastern Fortunefell more than 10%,Anyuan Coal Industrydown,GF SecuritiesGuolian SecuritiesDrop by more than 5%. In general, individual stocks fell more and rose less. Over 4,100 stocks in the two cities fell, and more than 4,000 stocks fell for two consecutive days. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 799.4 billion yuan today, a decrease of 119.7 billion yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, only a few sectors such as data security, digital currency, and hotels rose, while sectors such as securities, coal, oil and gas, and new urbanization saw the largest declines. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.3%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.3%, and the ChiNext Index fell 2.34%.

See also  Shadow recession does not turn off oil, look at the fundamentals to understand if the upside shock in prices will continue in 2023

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhao Siyuan

You may also like

King Roger, tennis legend and among the 7...

On sale today!Hainan duty-free version iPhone14 series prices...

Piazza Affari ends the week badly, TIM thud...

The market is worried about the prospect of...

Record for the export of Made in Italy...

Business Club: It is expected that the price...

Markets awaiting Powell, how to take advantage of...

Honor X40 leads, Honor releases a variety of...

Honda motorcycles, biofuels and electric models to achieve...

Lange Construction Steel Week Inventory: Market Price Fluctuations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy