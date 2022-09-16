







On September 16, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated downward, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 2.11%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 2.10%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 2.10%. 2.24%, the main contract of CSI 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.75%.

On September 16, the broader market opened lower and moved lower throughout the day, and the three major indexes all fell by more than 2%.Ningde eraThe intraday market value fell below the trillion mark. On the disk, software-related sectors strengthened against the trend, led by data security, digital currency and other directions.Yoshi Taishogen、Massive Data、Nantian InformationWait for the limit. In addition, many sectors such as military industry, TOPCON batteries, and chips were active during the session, but they all rose and fell in the end. In terms of decline, many blue-chip sectors such as securities companies and coal have collectively adjusted.Eastern Fortunefell more than 10%,Anyuan Coal Industrydown,GF Securities、Guolian SecuritiesDrop by more than 5%. In general, individual stocks fell more and rose less. Over 4,100 stocks in the two cities fell, and more than 4,000 stocks fell for two consecutive days. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 799.4 billion yuan today, a decrease of 119.7 billion yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, only a few sectors such as data security, digital currency, and hotels rose, while sectors such as securities, coal, oil and gas, and new urbanization saw the largest declines. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.3%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.3%, and the ChiNext Index fell 2.34%.

