On September 20, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.08%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.22%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) Up 0.83%, the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 1.44%.

On September 20, the broader market rose and fell throughout the day, the three major indexes all rose slightly, and the turnover in the two cities continued to shrink, hitting new lows for the year. On the disk, track stocks such as new energy vehicles, photovoltaics, and energy storage have rebounded collectively.Guangdong HongtuRongtai Co., Ltd.Great Wheel IntelligenceJunda sharesWait for the limit. Industrial mother machine concept stocks are active again,East China Heavy Machinery2 even boards. In addition, the retail sector is also sought after by funds.Everyone is happyXinhua Department StoreZTEdaily limit. On the downside, blue-chip sectors such as banks and real estate fell into adjustment. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,700 stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges today was 651 billion yuan, a decrease of 14.3 billion yuan from the previous trading day, and continued to hit a new low for the year. In terms of sectors, sectors such as integrated die-casting, speed reducer, TOPCON battery, and small metals were among the top gainers, while sectors such as banking, cross-border payment, farming, and real estate led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.22%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.69%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.7%.

