On September 22, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.98%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 1.04%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) Down 0.31%, the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.18%.

On September 22, the broader market opened lower all day, then rose and fell, and the three major indexes all fell slightly.SSE 50 IndexIt fell nearly 1 percent to a two-and-a-half-year low. On the disk, military stocks were strong throughout the day.Western Instruments Co., Ltd.Beihua Co., Ltd.Jiuzhou, SichuanWait for the limit. Software stocks were active,Chinese softwareYoshi TaishogenNantian InformationWait for the limit. The new shares are sought after by funds,Liren Technology5 plates,Yuanfei petTin Packing Sharesdream homeK. Wah SharesWait for multiple stocks to go up and down. In addition, sectors such as photovoltaics, agriculture, and vanadium batteries were active, but most individual stocks showed a trend of rising and falling. On the downside, the traditional Chinese medicine sector fell into adjustment,Pien Tze Huangfell more than 7%. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 3,200 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 638.5 billion today, a heavy volume of 2.6 billion compared with the previous trading day, and the market trading continued to be sluggish. In terms of sectors, sectors such as military industry, coal, new products, and domestic software were among the top gainers, while sectors such as tourism, traditional Chinese medicine, retail, and automobiles led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.27%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.84%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.52%.

