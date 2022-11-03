Home Business Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range, the main contract of IM rose 0.53% |
On November 3, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.89%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 1.45%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) Down 0.02%, the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.53%.

On November 3, the broader market opened lower throughout the day and then rebounded. The performance of the three major indexes diverged, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell below 3,000 points again. On the disk, semiconductor concept stocks rose collectively in the afternoon,Jingfeng MingyuanJuchen sharesNano Core MicroMontage Technologyrose more than 10%. Photovoltaic, lithium battery and other track stocks rebounded,Suzhou solid technetiumSaiwu Technologydaily limit,Junda sharesSoaring to a record high. Intraday changes in military stocks,Yaxing Anchor ChainThink Strongdaily limit. On the downside, Xinchuang concept stocks adjusted collectively,True TechnologyNanxing sharesGeer SoftwareLimit down. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,500 stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 886.6 billion today, a decrease of 165.6 billion compared with the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as semiconductors, TOPCON batteries, photoresists, and fluorine chemicals were among the top gainers, while sectors such as smart government affairs, network security, Xinchuang, and digital currencies were among the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.19%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.34%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.01%.

See also  Stock index futures fluctuated upward, IF main contract rose 1.47% |

