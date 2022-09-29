Home Business Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range, the main IC contract rose 0.01% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On September 29, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.12%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.18%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.18%. Up 0.01%, the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.13%.

On September 29, the broader market opened higher in the morning and then oscillated and fell. In the afternoon, it bottomed out and rebounded. The ChiNext Index led the rise, and the Shanghai Index made another stage adjustment low during the session. On the disk, the pharmaceutical-related sectors strengthened across the board, led by segments such as medical devices and CRO.Libang InstrumentsHuitai MedicalAohua EndoscopyMany stocks rose more than 10%. Coal stocks rebounded in shock,Huaibei MiningHengyuan Coal and ElectricityLu’an Environmental EnergyWaiting to rise more than 5%. On the downside, the real estate sector fell into adjustment,Zhongdi InvestmentKaaba DevelopmentXinhua United. Today’s intraday decline in the index has led to a significant increase in the number of fried stocks. The rate of fried stocks in the two cities is nearly 50%, and it once reached 60% during the session. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 3,100 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 624.5 billion today, a decrease of 22.7 billion compared with the previous trading day, and a new record low. In terms of sectors, sectors such as kitchen and bathroom appliances, gas, and banking were among the top gainers, while sectors such as small metals, sodium-ion batteries, TOPCON batteries, and aero-engines led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.18%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.83%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 3.429 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 2.017 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.412 billion yuan.

