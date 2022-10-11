







On October 11, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.06%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.47%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.47%. Up 0.7%, the CSI 1000 stock index futures (IM) main contract rose 0.27%.

On October 11, the broader market rebounded with shocks throughout the day, and the ChiNext Index was atNingde eraEqual-weight stocks rose more than 1%, driven by a surge. On the disk, the track stocks rebounded collectively, led by lithium batteries and energy storage.Far East Shares、Golden Dragon Feather、Veken Technology、Godsend materialWait for multiple stocks to go up and down. Power stocks rebounded,Huadian Internationaldaily limit,Datang Power Generation、Guodian Powerrose more than 7%. The third quarterly report pre-growth concept stocks strengthened,Titan Shares、Joyson Electronics、Shuanghuan TechnologyWait for multiple stocks to go up and down. On the downside, chip stocks continued to adjust,North HuachuangDown again. The pharmaceutical-related sectors were collectively adjusted, and the direction of medical devices led the decline. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,000 stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 563.8 billion today, a decrease of 64.2 billion compared with the previous trading day, and the turnover was reduced to the pre-holiday level. In terms of sectors, sodium-ion batteries, integrated die-casting, forecast growth in the third quarterly report, and electricity were among the top gainers, while chips, tourism, medical equipment, and cultivated diamonds were among the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.19%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.53%, and the ChiNext Index rose 1.15%.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhao Siyuan