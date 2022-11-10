







On November 10, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.68%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.15%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) Down 0.40%, the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.01%.

On November 10, the broader market opened lower in early trading due to the sharp drop in the periphery, and then the index trend diverged. The GEM refers to a clear differentiation between yellow and white time lines, and small and medium-cap stocks are active against the trend. On the disk, virtual reality-related sectors collectively rose sharply, led by web 3.0.Fushi Holdings、Xuanya International、Tiandi OnlineWait for the daily limit of more than 10 stocks. The concept stocks of supply and marketing cooperatives continue to be strong,Swan shares9 even plates,Tianhe shares、China Agricultural Uniteddaily limit. In addition, both pharmaceutical and Xinchuang concept stocks were active during the session.Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical、Ronglian TechnologyThe daily limit, but most individual stocks showed a trend of ascribed and down. In terms of decline, the track stocks fell into adjustment, with semiconductor, photovoltaic and other sectors leading the decline.Dier Laserfell more than 10%,Suzhou solid technetiumDiving late in the session hit the daily limit. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 3,000 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 842.8 billion yuan, an increase of 64.1 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, web3.0, supply and marketing cooperatives, media, tourism and other sectors led the gains, while advanced packaging, TOPCON batteries, photoresist, and small metals sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.39%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.33%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.76%.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhao Siyuan