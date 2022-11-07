Home Business Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range, the main IH contract rose 0.22% |
On November 7, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.02%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.22%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.22%. Down 0.20%, the main contract of the CSI 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.29%.

On November 7, the broader market opened lower all day and then rebounded. On the disk, cyclical stocks strengthened in early trading, and oil and gas, nonferrous metals and other sectors rose sharply.Renzhi shares(rights protection),Northern CopperJin Chengxindaily limit. Virtual reality concept stocks were active during the session,OFILMRonglian TechnologyHubei Radio and TelevisionRoman SharesWait for multiple stocks to go up and down. Sports concept stocks rose sharply in the afternoon,Sanfu OutdoorShuhua SportsLisheng SportsChinese sports industryWait for the limit. In terms of decline, sectors such as military industry and chips fell into adjustment. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,000 stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 1,006.1 billion today, a decrease of 74.6 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as sports industry, oil and gas exploration, NFT concepts, and supply and marketing cooperatives were among the top gainers, while sectors such as pharmaceutical business, military industry, and industrial machine tools led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.18%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.14%.

