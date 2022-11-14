Home Business Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range, the main IH contract rose 0.33% |
On November 14, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.52%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.33%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.86%, and the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.40%.

On November 14, the broader market fluctuated and adjusted throughout the day. On the disk, the pharmaceutical stocks collectively rose sharply, and the traditional Chinese medicine stocks set a rising tide.Dali PharmaceuticalZhongsheng PharmaceuticalYiling PharmaceuticalWait for the daily limit of more than 10 stocks. The real estate sector extended its gains on Friday.Gemdale GroupNewtown HoldingsXinhua UnitedWait for the limit. Xinchuang concept stocks changed in the afternoon,two six threeSunyardVtron Shareswait for the limit,JingyedaIt hit a new all-time high. In terms of decline, the track stocks fell into adjustment, led by photovoltaics, lithium batteries and other directions.Lanxiao TechnologyJunda sharesWait for the drop. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 2,800 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 1,076.3 billion yuan today, a decrease of 146.8 billion yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as traditional Chinese medicine, pharmaceutical business, COVID-19 treatment, and ophthalmology were among the top gainers, while sectors such as airports, supply and marketing cooperatives, TOPCON batteries, and salt lake lithium extraction led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.24%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.25%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 16.602 billion yuan throughout the day, the largest single-day net purchase of the year, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 8.303 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 8.299 billion yuan.

