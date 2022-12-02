







On December 2, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated slightly. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.67%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.63%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell 0.45%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.13%.

On December 2, the broader market rose and fell throughout the day, and the ChiNext Index was relatively strong. The yellow and white time-sharing trend of the index diverges, and small and medium cap stocks are more active, but the overall hot spots show the characteristics of rapid rotation. On the disk, pharmaceutical stocks were repeatedly active, and the direction of antigen detection led the rise.Yirui Biology、Yichang Technology、Shengtong sharesdaily limit. Data element concept stocks soared,People’s Daily Online2 connecting boards,Zhejiang Digital Culturedaily limit,Yi HualuIt rose by more than 8%. Textile and garment stocks collectively strengthened in the afternoon,Annel7 boards,Ruyi Group、Popular fabric、cloud horsedaily limit. In addition, multiple sectors such as dairy industry, energy storage, tourism, and farming all performed well. On the downside, the real estate sector fell into adjustment,CCCC Real Estate、Wuyi, Chinalimit down. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,000 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 864.5 billion, a decrease of 193.9 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, antigen detection, clothing and home textiles, pharmaceutical business, web3.0 and other sectors led the increase, while automobile, real estate, port shipping, gas and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.29%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.39%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.09%.

