







On January 6, 2023, stock index futures fluctuated and went up. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.39%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.55%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.06%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.33%.

On January 6, the market soared and fell back throughout the day, with the ChiNext Index leading the rise, and the Prev Index ushered in 5 consecutive positive days. On the disk, track stocks such as photovoltaics strengthened collectively,Junda shares、Aixu shares、Yihua shares、Levima Shinco、DingjideMore than 10 photovoltaic concept stocks have daily limit, and lithium battery, wind power, semiconductor and other sectors have all performed well. Popular concept stocks shot up intraday,Guangdong Hongdadaily limit,Tongde ChemicalOnce the daily limit. Some consumer stocks rebounded in late trading,black sesamedaily limit,Happy everyone、Gui FaxiangWait and follow up. On the downside, the digital economy-related sectors fell into adjustment,Annie Shares、Halslimit down. In addition, the fall of the index in the afternoon also led to a significant increase in the number of fried board stocks, and the fried board rate in the two cities was once close to 50%. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 2,900 individual stocks in the two cities fell. Today’s turnover in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 838 billion, a decrease of 4.7 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, POE film, TOPCON battery, integrated die-casting, civil explosives and other sectors led the increase, while tourism, education, data elements, retail and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.08%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.32%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.95%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 6.066 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.472 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.595 billion yuan.

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan