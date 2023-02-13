







On February 13, 2023, stock index futures fluctuated upwards, the main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose by 0.80%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) rose by 0.61%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.65%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 1.02%.

On February 13, the market fluctuated and rose throughout the day, and the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index both rose by more than 1%. On the disk, consumer stocks were active, led by liquor and food.old white dry wine、miacolando、black sesamedaily limit. Construction machinery concept stocks rose collectively,Weiwan Seal20CM daily limit,Tuoshan Heavy Industry、Hangcha Group、Long-term hydraulic pressureWait for the daily limit of multiple stocks. ChatGPT concept stocks strengthened again in the afternoon, led by CPO direction,Liantechrose more than 10%,Tianfu Communicationsurged to record highs, andThorsOnce the daily limit,Hongbo shares5 boards. On the downside, farming stocks dived in early trading,Yisheng sharesfell more than 5%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,300 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 979.1 billion, which was 78 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, beverage manufacturing, CPO, food processing, high-voltage fast charging and other sectors led the increase, while farming, banking, shipping, coal and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.72%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.14%, and the ChiNext Index rose 1.1%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 692 million yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 537 million yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 156 million yuan.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan