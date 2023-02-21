







On February 21, 2023, stock index futures fluctuated and went up. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.27%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.69%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.50%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.30%.

On February 21, the broader market fluctuated throughout the day, with the Prev Index standing at 3,300 points, and the ChiNext Index fluctuating and adjusting. On the disk, coal and other cyclical sectors are active throughout the day,Silver coloreddaily limit,HBIS Resources、Panjiang sharesClose to the daily limit. The automobile industry chain fluctuated higher, and millimeter-wave radar concept stocks led the rise.Jintuo shares、Weifu Hi-Techdaily limit,JACIt rose more than 7%. Military stocks changed intraday, and the direction of satellite navigation led the rise.Chinese satelliteOnce the daily limit,AVICIt rose more than 6%. On the downside, ChatGPT concept stocks soared and fell back.Hanvon TechnologyIn late trading, the diving hit the limit at one point,Haitian Ruishengfell nearly 10%.Aolian ElectronicsAffected by rumors of fraud, the diving limit fell. In addition, the short-term sentiment in the market is still poor, the number of daily limit stocks is less than 20, and the fried board rate in the two cities once exceeded 50%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,800 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 921.4 billion, a decrease of 28.4 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, non-ferrous metals, coal, automobiles, steel and other sectors led the increase, while mobile games, media, beverage manufacturing, and ChatGPT concepts and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.49%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.12%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.44%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 1.854 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 2.641 billion yuan, and the net sale of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 787 million yuan.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan