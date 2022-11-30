Home Business Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, IF main contract rose 0.17% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, IF main contract rose 0.17% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, IF main contract rose 0.17% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com



On November 30, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.17%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.12%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.21%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.24%.

On November 30, the market rose and fell throughout the day, and the three major indexes closed slightly in the red. On the disk, individual stocks in the auto industry chain strengthened collectively, led by auto stocks,Ankai BusFAW JiefangChangan AutomobileYaxing Busdaily limit. Gas stocks soared in early trading,Nanjing PublicForan EnergyAnhui Natural Gasdaily limit. Tourism stocks moved up in late trading,Mount Emei A3 boards,Lijiang sharesrose more than 5%. On the downside, pharmaceutical stocks fell into adjustment,Sialon PharmaceuticalsShenzhou cellsIt fell more than 9%. In addition, real estate stocks diverged in the afternoon dive,Tianbao InfrastructureShahe sharesWaiting for more stocks with daily limit to explode. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 2,800 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 931.7 billion, a decrease of 36.4 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as complete automobiles, gas, supply and marketing cooperatives, and tourism were among the top gainers, while sectors such as CRO, precious metals, pharmaceutical business, and building materials were among the top decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.05%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.18%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.24%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 4.917 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 3.67 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.247 billion yuan.

See also  Stock index futures fluctuated down, IM main contract fell 3.31% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan

You may also like

Istat, growth confirmed at 0.5% in the third...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 11.30.2022

Emilia-Romagna hunting for talent with an ad hoc...

Banco BPM grants a period of exclusivity to...

Copper transactions in Shanghai rose, positions fell, zinc...

Priolo, government decree for trusteeship

The atmosphere of new orders is light, and...

China: Manufacturing PMI pays Zero Covid, contracting for...

The 1.5% anti-inflation bonus rewards the richest salaries...

U.S. stocks close: S&P and Nasdaq record three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy