







On November 30, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.17%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.12%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.21%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.24%.

On November 30, the market rose and fell throughout the day, and the three major indexes closed slightly in the red. On the disk, individual stocks in the auto industry chain strengthened collectively, led by auto stocks,Ankai Bus、FAW Jiefang、Changan Automobile、Yaxing Busdaily limit. Gas stocks soared in early trading,Nanjing Public、Foran Energy、Anhui Natural Gasdaily limit. Tourism stocks moved up in late trading,Mount Emei A3 boards,Lijiang sharesrose more than 5%. On the downside, pharmaceutical stocks fell into adjustment,Sialon Pharmaceuticals、Shenzhou cellsIt fell more than 9%. In addition, real estate stocks diverged in the afternoon dive,Tianbao Infrastructure、Shahe sharesWaiting for more stocks with daily limit to explode. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 2,800 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 931.7 billion, a decrease of 36.4 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as complete automobiles, gas, supply and marketing cooperatives, and tourism were among the top gainers, while sectors such as CRO, precious metals, pharmaceutical business, and building materials were among the top decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.05%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.18%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.24%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 4.917 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 3.67 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.247 billion yuan.

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan