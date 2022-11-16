







On November 16, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.71%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.23%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.45%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.59%.

On November 16, the broader market fluctuated and adjusted after opening lower throughout the day, with the ChiNext Index leading the decline. On the disk, web3.0 concept stocks were strong throughout the day,two six three、Jihong shares、Sanxiang impressionWait for the daily limit. Media stocks oscillated and strengthened,Fruit culture20CM daily limit,Visual China、Guangdong Media、Zhejiang Digital Culturedaily limit. Gas stocks moved up in the afternoon,beauty energydaily limit,water gas、Anhui Natural Gasrose more than 5%. On the whole, the market hotspots are relatively scattered, and the rotation is relatively fast. On the downside, the recently active pharmaceutical and Xinchuang concept stocks have all fallen into adjustments.Jingyedadown limit,Zhongsheng PharmaceuticalClose to the limit. In addition, the trend of track stocks is relatively weak, led by photovoltaics and lithium batteries.Lingda sharesfell more than 10%. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 2,800 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 942.7 billion, a decrease of 116 billion from the previous trading day, and the turnover fell below one trillion. In terms of sectors, web3.0, education, gas, media and other sectors were the largest gainers, while supply and marketing cooperatives, TOPCON batteries, new crown treatment, securities and other sectors were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.45%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.02%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.19%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 998 million yuan throughout the day, which was a net purchase for 4 consecutive trading days. Among them, the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 956 million yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 40 million yuan.

