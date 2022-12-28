







On December 28, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.42%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.13%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.29%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.57%.

On December 28, the broader market fluctuated and adjusted after opening lower throughout the day, with the ChiNext Index leading the decline. On the disk, concept stocks of oximeters led the gains throughout the day.Lexin Medical、Ai Peng MedicalAverage daily limit of 20CM,Kangtai Medicine、Zhongke MeilingIt rose by more than 10%. Tourism and hotel stocks are active again,Xi’an Tourism、Xi’an food3 connected boards,Dalian Sun Asia、Qujiang Cultural Tourismdaily limit. Power stocks reboundedJinshan shares、Jinko Technology、Silver Star Energydaily limit. On the downside, individual stocks in the auto industry chain adjusted collectively.Yaxing Busdown limit,Top Groupfell more than 5%,CATLIt fell more than 5% in early trading.In addition, the new stockWeigang TechnologyThe diving in the late game staged a “sky floor”. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 3,800 stocks in the two cities fell. Today’s turnover in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 650.8 billion, a decrease of 17.8 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, the oximeter, tourism, electric power, banking and other sectors were the largest gainers, while the education, automobile, agriculture, integrated die-casting and other sectors were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.26%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.86%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.9%. Northbound funds returned today, with a net purchase of 3.918 billion yuan throughout the day, including a net purchase of 3.432 billion yuan in Shanghai Stock Connect and a net purchase of 486 million yuan in Shenzhen Stock Connect.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan