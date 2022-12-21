







On December 21, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.06%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.19%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.60%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.81%.

On December 21, the market fluctuated and adjusted after opening higher throughout the day. The three major indexes all fell slightly, and the Shanghai Index was relatively strong. On the disk, big consumption-related sectors were strong throughout the day, led by hotel and tourism stocks.Quanjude4 boards,Xi’an tourism、Xi’an fooddaily limit; food stocks related to prepared vegetables are trending stronger,Huang Shang Huang、really miss youWait for the daily limit; retail stocks are active,Youa shares、Xujiahui、Tongcheng Holdingsdaily limit. New crown drug concept stocks moved up in the afternoon,Zhongsheng Pharmaceuticaldaily limit,Shu TaijinIt rose by more than 10%, except that there were not many strong hot spots throughout the day. In terms of decline, the track stocks collectively adjusted, led by photovoltaics and automobiles.Lvkang Biochemical、West Shanghailimit down. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 3,400 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 574.7 billion, a decrease of 65.1 billion from the previous trading day, a new low for the year. In terms of sectors, hotel tourism, new crown special effects drugs, farming, retail and other sectors led the increase, while integrated die-casting, HJT batteries, composite current collectors, auto parts and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.17%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.34%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.31%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 1.874 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.604 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 270 million yuan.

