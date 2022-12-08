Home Business Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, IH main contract rose 0.4% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, IH main contract rose 0.4%

Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, IH main contract rose 0.4%



On December 8, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.39%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.40%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.08%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.39%.

On December 8, the market fluctuated within a narrow range after opening lower throughout the day, and the three major indexes all fell slightly. On the disk, cross-border e-commerce concept stocks exploded collectively,Ruo YuchenProtoYong Tai YunFocus TechnologyWait for the daily limit of 10 shares. Pharmaceutical stocks soared and retreated in the afternoon,Yiling PharmaceuticalOnce hit the daily limit,Xinhua PharmaceuticalYichang Technologydaily limit. Tourism stocks fluctuated in late trading,Guilin TourismZhongxin Tourismdaily limit. On the whole, the market hotspots are more chaotic, and the rotation is faster. On the downside, the digital economy-related sectors collectively adjusted,People’s Daily OnlineInfinitoSunyardlimit down. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 3,100 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 869.8 billion, a decrease of 78.8 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, ursodeoxycholic acid, cross-border e-commerce, tourism, retail and other sectors led the increase, while chicken farming, supply and marketing cooperatives, state-owned cloud, Xinchuang and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.07%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.25%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.09%. The net buying of northbound funds was 114 million yuan throughout the day, of which the net selling of Shanghai Stock Connect was 836 million yuan, and the net buying of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 949 million yuan.

