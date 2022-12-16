Home Business Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, IH main contract rose 0.41% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, IH main contract rose 0.41%

Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, IH main contract rose 0.41% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com



On December 16, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.17%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.41%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.10%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.56%.

On December 16, the market fluctuated and adjusted throughout the day, with the ChiNext Index leading the decline. On the disk, pharmaceutical stocks led the gains strongly throughout the day,GuangshengtangXinhua PharmaceuticalZhongsheng PharmaceuticalChinese medicineWait for the daily limit of multiple stocks. The real estate sector soared in early trading, but then fell back in shock,Hainan ExpresswaySuzhou High-techWait for the daily limit. Cement stocks changed in the intraday,Peak GroupNingbo Fidelitydaily limit. On the whole, except for pharmaceutical stocks, there are relatively few hot spots in the market. In terms of decline, the track stocks collectively adjusted, and photovoltaic concept stocks led the decline.Lvkang BiochemicalSaiwu TechnologyWait for a big drop. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 3,500 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 761.4 billion, a decrease of 4.8 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, ursodeoxycholic acid, new crown treatment, hotels, cement and other sectors led the increase, while composite current collectors, TOPCON batteries, POE film, integrated die-casting and other sectors experienced the largest declines. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.02%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.56%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.06%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 4.362 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.038 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 324 million yuan.

