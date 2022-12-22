







On December 22, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.29%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.59%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.94%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.37%.

On December 22, the market opened higher and moved lower throughout the day. The three major indexes all fell slightly, with the Shanghai Index leading the decline. On the disk, anti-virus fabric concept stocks are strong throughout the day,Fengzhu Textile、Ruyi Group、Anneldaily limit. Education stocks rebounded from the bottom and rose sharply.Universal Educationrose more than 10%,middle school education、Guoxin Culturedaily limit. Pork stocks rebounded,Zhengbang Technology、Guanghong Holdings、Jin XinnongDaily limit. On the downside, track stocks such as photovoltaics continued to adjust,Sanfu Shinco20CM lower limit,Mbang Hi-Tech、Dongfang ShenghongIt fell more than 9%. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and nearly 4,000 stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 657.5 billion, which was 82.8 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, anti-virus fabrics, education, supply and marketing cooperatives, pork and other sectors were the largest gainers, while composite current collectors, HJT batteries, ursodeoxycholic acid, TOPCON batteries and other sectors were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Index fell 0.46%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.33%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.36%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 2.815 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.883 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 932 million yuan.

