







On December 13, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.38%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.03%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.57%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.92%.

On December 13, the broader market fluctuated weakly throughout the day, with the ChiNext Index leading the decline. On the disk, the large consumption sector is active against the trend, and the hotel and tourism direction leads the rise.Xi’an food、Xi’an tourism、Sante Cablewaydaily limit. Farming stocks collectively strengthened,Zhengbang Technology、Huatong shares、Superstar farming and animal husbandryWait for the daily limit. Pharmaceutical stocks adjusted in the morning and continued to rebound in the afternoon, and there were obvious signs of bottom-hunting funds.Weikang PharmaceuticalDuo Rui Pharmaceutical,Zhendong PharmaceuticalAverage 20CM daily limit. On the downside, Xinchuang concept stocks fell into adjustment,People’s Daily Online、Tai Chi sharesWait for a big drop. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 2,800 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 816.4 billion, a decrease of 93.4 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, chicken farming, hotel tourism, papermaking, road and rail transportation and other sectors were among the top gainers, while state-owned cloud, TOPCON, Xinchuang, and industrial mother machine sectors were among the top decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.09%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.66%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.05%.

