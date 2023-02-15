







On February 15, 2023, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.48%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.75%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.11%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.10%.

On February 15, the market fluctuated and adjusted throughout the day. The three major indexes all fell slightly, and the ChiNext Index led the decline. On the disk, ChatGPT related concept stocks broke out again,Haitian RuishengThe daily limit hit a record high in late trading, rising 260% in 13 trading days.three six zerodaily limit,Hongbo shares6 boards in 7 days, computing power directionInspur Information5 days, 3 boards, CPO directionTongyu Communication2 boards, data directionPeople’s Daily Onlinedaily limit. Charging pile concept stocks continue to be active,Tonghe Technology、Juhua TechnologyIt rose by more than 10%. Panel concept stocks fluctuated higher,Rainbow sharesdaily limit,TCL Technologyrose nearly 7%.Afternoon in the military industryAVICDriven by the rebound, the abnormal movement pulls up,Aerospace powerdaily limit. In terms of decline, pharmaceutical stocks adjusted throughout the day, and CRO led the decline.Zhaoyan New DrugIt fell more than 6%. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 2,600 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 937.3 billion, which was 23.3 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, the sectors such as ChatGPT, high-voltage fast charging, East Data and West Computing, and Xinchuang are the largest gainers, while the CRO, glyphosate, logistics, and salt lake lithium extraction sectors are the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.39%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.25%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.7%. The net sell of northbound funds was 1.864 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net sell of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.859 billion yuan, and the net sell of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 0.04 billion yuan.

