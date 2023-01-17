







On January 17, 2023, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.11%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.38%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) Up 0.03%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.10%.

On January 17, the market fluctuated within a narrow range throughout the day. The three major indexes rose and fell mixed. The Science and Technology 50 Index rose by more than 1%. On the disk, the semiconductor sector led the rise throughout the day, and BIWIN’s daily limit was 20CM.Awinicrose more than 10%,Broadcom integrationdaily limit. Brokerage stocks are active again,Guosheng Financial Holdings、Xiangcai sharesdaily limit,Hongta Securitiesrose more than 5%. Hotel tourism stocks changed in late trading,Xi’an food、Xi’an tourismDouble daily limit,Huangshan Tourismrose more than 5%. Intraday changes in popular concept stocks,Poly Uniteddaily limit. In terms of decline, pharmaceutical stocks collectively adjusted, and CRO led the decline.Nuotai BioIt fell more than 6%. In addition, some digital economy concept stocks fell sharply,Chu Tianlongdown limit,Annie SharesClose to the limit. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and nearly 3,000 stocks in the two cities fell. Today’s turnover in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 707.1 billion, a decrease of 210 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, hotel tourism, semiconductors, securities, civil explosives and other sectors led the increase, while CRO, new crown drugs, beverages, food and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Index fell 0.1%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.13%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.24%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 9.288 billion yuan for 10 consecutive trading days, including 4.316 billion yuan for Shanghai Stock Connect and 4.972 billion yuan for Shenzhen Stock Connect.

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan