







On January 18, 2023, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.26%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.73%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) Up 0.13%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.17%.

China News Service, January 18, the market fluctuated within a narrow range throughout the day, and the three major indexes were mixed. On the disk, digital economy-related sectors were strong throughout the day, led by data security.Hengjiu Technology4 days 3 plates,Long Yuan Yinhai、Yoshi Taishogendaily limit. Gaming stocks fluctuated higher,Ciwen Mediadaily limit,giant networkrose more than 5%. Some financial stocks continued to be active,Hongye Futures4 boards,Guosheng Financial Holdings2 connecting boards,Jiangyin BankOnce the daily limit. Three child concept stocks soared intraday,baby friendly room、Joyful healthdaily limit,blonde rabbiIn late trading, the daily limit went out for 6 days and 5 rebounds. On the whole, apart from the digital economy, other market hot spots are limited, and the atmosphere of waiting and watching is strong. On the downside, consumer stocks fell into a correction,Gui Faxiang、Xi’an foodWait for a big drop. Generally speaking, individual stocks rose more and fell less, and nearly 3,000 individual stocks in the two cities rose. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 635.8 billion, a decrease of 71.3 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, data security, cloud games, state-owned cloud, Xinchuang and other sectors led the increase, while hotel tourism, food, pork, education and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.01%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.09%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.06%

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan