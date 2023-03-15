Home Business Stock index futures mixed IC main contract rose 0.52% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On March 15, 2023, stock index futures were mixed. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.16%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.16%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell 0.16%. The contract rose 0.52%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.49%.

On March 15, the broader market fluctuated throughout the day, the Shanghai Stock Exchange index rebounded slightly, and the ChiNext Index fell slightly after rising. On the disk, Chinese prefixes and Belt and Road concept stocks continued to strengthen in the afternoon,CNPCChinalco InternationalXinjiang Communication ConstructionChina XidianWait for the daily limit of nearly 10 shares. Chinese medicine stocks opened sharply,Zuoli Pharmaceuticalrose more than 10%,JiuzhitangPanlong Pharmaceuticaldaily limit. The paper sector fluctuated higher,Rongsheng Environmental Protectiondaily limit. The semiconductor sector surged and retreated. On the downside, the digital economy-related sectors collectively adjusted,Thorsthree six zeroWait for a drop of more than 5%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,400 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 818.4 billion, a decrease of 114 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, traditional Chinese medicine, cement, papermaking, steel and other sectors led the increase, while CPO, smart government affairs, ChatGPT, Xinchuang and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.55%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.03%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.24%.

