







On November 25, 2022, stock index futures were mixed. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.46%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 1.09%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.46%. The contract fell 0.63%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.03%.

On November 25, the three major indexes diverged throughout the day. The Prev Index opened lower and moved higher and regained its position at 3100 points, and the ChiNext Index fluctuated and adjusted. In addition, the yellow and white time-sharing lines of the index are clearly differentiated, and the blue chips are relatively strong. On the disk, the real estate sector was strong throughout the day,Jiakai City、CCCC Real Estate、Cinda Real Estate、Wuyi, ChinaWait for the daily limit of nearly 10 shares. Bank stocks fluctuated and strengthened,Bank of Qingdaodaily limit,Zheshang Bank、Bank of Ningborose more than 5%. Stocks with a Chinese prefix are active in the market,Chinese science and technology、Zhongcheng shares4 connected boards,China UnicomIt was once a daily limit during the session. In terms of decline, the track stocks collectively adjusted, and the compound collector concept stocks led the decline.Actis shareslimit down. Some pharmaceutical stocks weakened,Teyi Pharmaceutical、Miracle Pharmalimit down. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 3,300 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 739.9 billion, a decrease of 8.2 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as real estate, banking, coal, and gas were among the top gainers, while composite current collectors, TOPCON batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and communication equipment were among the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.48%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.12%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 7.451 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 5.811 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.641 billion yuan.

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan