







On November 24, 2022, stock index futures were mixed. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.57%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.79%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell 0.57%. The contract rose 0.05%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.19%.

On November 24, the market opened higher throughout the day and fell back in shock, with the three major indexes all falling slightly. On the disk, track stocks continued to rebound, led by sodium-ion batteries,Tongxing Environmental Protection、polyfluoride、Transart Technologydaily limit. Pharmaceutical stocks strengthened again in the afternoon,Yiling Pharmaceutical、Kangyuan Pharmaceutical、Jiu’an MedicalWait for the daily limit. The real estate sector was stimulated by positive shocks and rebounded.Wuyi, China、CCCC Real Estatedaily limit. On the downside, concept stocks with the Chinese initials ushered in an adjustment.COSCO Haikeclose to the limit,Chinalco International、COFCOMany stocks fell more than 5%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,600 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 748.1 billion, a decrease of 82.4 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as sodium ion, pharmaceutical business, precious metals, and real estate were among the largest gainers, while sectors such as Zhongzi, e-sports, airports, and military industry were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.25%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.15%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.21%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 1.236 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 2.217 billion yuan, and the net sale of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 981 million yuan.

