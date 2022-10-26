







On October 26, 2022, most stock index futures rose, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.68%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.01%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 1.80%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 2.49%.

On October 26, the broader market opened higher in the morning and then fluctuated higher, but fell back in the afternoon, and the ChiNext index led the gains throughout the day. On the disk, the pharmaceutical-related sectors collectively rose sharply, and CRO led the rise.Baicheng Pharmaceutical、Yaoshi Technology、Medici、PharmaronWaiting to rise more than 10%. Xinchuang-related sectors are active again, and individual stocks in the sector have set a limit-up trend.ArcherMind20CM daily limit,Chinese software、True Vision、JingyedaWait for the daily limit of more than 10 stocks. The semiconductor sector has strengthened again,Jing Jiaweirose more than 10%,Dagang Shares、Concord Electronicsdaily limit. On the downside, pork stocks were weaker in the afternoon,Zhengbang Technology、Superstar farming and animal husbandryWait for the drop. In general, stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 4,000 stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 914.2 billion yuan today, which was 111.3 billion yuan higher than the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as CRO, Xinchuang, biological products, and network security were among the top gainers, while sectors such as pork, banking, coal, and oil and gas were among the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.78%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.68%, and the ChiNext Index rose 2.52%.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhao Siyuan