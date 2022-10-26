Home Business Stock index futures mostly rose, IM main contract rose 2.49% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Stock index futures mostly rose, IM main contract rose 2.49% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Stock index futures mostly rose, IM main contract rose 2.49% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com



On October 26, 2022, most stock index futures rose, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.68%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.01%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 1.80%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 2.49%.

On October 26, the broader market opened higher in the morning and then fluctuated higher, but fell back in the afternoon, and the ChiNext index led the gains throughout the day. On the disk, the pharmaceutical-related sectors collectively rose sharply, and CRO led the rise.Baicheng PharmaceuticalYaoshi TechnologyMediciPharmaronWaiting to rise more than 10%. Xinchuang-related sectors are active again, and individual stocks in the sector have set a limit-up trend.ArcherMind20CM daily limit,Chinese softwareTrue VisionJingyedaWait for the daily limit of more than 10 stocks. The semiconductor sector has strengthened again,Jing Jiaweirose more than 10%,Dagang SharesConcord Electronicsdaily limit. On the downside, pork stocks were weaker in the afternoon,Zhengbang TechnologySuperstar farming and animal husbandryWait for the drop. In general, stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 4,000 stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 914.2 billion yuan today, which was 111.3 billion yuan higher than the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as CRO, Xinchuang, biological products, and network security were among the top gainers, while sectors such as pork, banking, coal, and oil and gas were among the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.78%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.68%, and the ChiNext Index rose 2.52%.

See also  7-11 Convenience Store Liangmaqiao Store The chaos in the back kitchen was exposed under the franchise mechanism? - Viewpoint · Observation - cnBeta.COM

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhao Siyuan

You may also like

Ford Fiesta: the moment of farewell to production...

Rummo is the most loved premium pasta by...

EU, the housing plan: zero emissions by 2030,...

Istat: exports to non-EU countries return to growth...

Redmi Note 12 series has become: Jingdong Tmall...

The stock exchanges today, October 26th. Eve of...

The one who wins the girl wins the...

Ftse Mib retraces after rallying the last few...

Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop 5 abandons AMD processors:...

Futures Wall Street KO, -2% Nasdaq after Alphabet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy