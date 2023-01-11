Home Business Stock index futures narrow range order IH main contract rose 0.03% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Stock index futures narrow range order IH main contract rose 0.03% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Stock index futures narrow range order IH main contract rose 0.03% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com



On January 11, 2023, stock index futures closed within a narrow range. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.12%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.03%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.49%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.62%.

On January 11, the three major indexes rose and fell throughout the day, with the ChiNext index leading the decline. On the disk, cyclical stocks collectively rebounded, led by the coal sector,Shaanxi black catZhengzhou Coal and ElectricityIn addition, individual stocks in the oil and gas, nonferrous metals, and chemical sectors were active. Real estate service concept stocks collectively soared,Zhongtian ServiceRoyal Court Internationaldaily limit. Three child concept stocks soared intraday,Annelblonde rabbidaily limit. In addition, some high-end stocks have been repeatedly active in groups of funds,black sesameDigital source technologydaily limit,Xi’an foodAnnie Shareskeep going higher. On the whole, hot spots in the market rotate rapidly, and most of them show a trend of rising and falling. On the downside, some consumer stocks fell into correction,Qujiang Cultural TourismDalian FriendshipHappy everyoneWait for a drop of more than 5%. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 3,800 stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 741.8 billion, a decrease of 5.4 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as coal, oil and gas, childcare services, and cultivated diamonds were the largest gainers, while tourism, composite current collectors, Xinchuang, and retail sectors were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.24%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.59%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.13%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 7.6 billion yuan throughout the day, with a net purchase of 6 consecutive trading days, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.823 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.791 billion yuan.

See also  Intesa SanPaolo: 1 billion ceiling for families and businesses affected by bad weather

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan

You may also like

Financial statistics for 2022 show that my country’s...

World Bank launches global GDP downgrade outlook. World...

US futures little moved after Nasdaq sprint. Tokyo...

The hope of the whole company: the use...

World Bank calls into question central banks: the...

The tone of soybean meal under pressure has...

Sustainable meat, the decree exists but the label...

Bank of Italy: new strategic plan to 2025...

Agency: The G7 oil price cap caused Russia...

Goldman Sachs conclude il closing del fondo Horizon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy