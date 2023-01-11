







On January 11, 2023, stock index futures closed within a narrow range. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.12%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.03%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.49%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.62%.

On January 11, the three major indexes rose and fell throughout the day, with the ChiNext index leading the decline. On the disk, cyclical stocks collectively rebounded, led by the coal sector,Shaanxi black cat、Zhengzhou Coal and ElectricityIn addition, individual stocks in the oil and gas, nonferrous metals, and chemical sectors were active. Real estate service concept stocks collectively soared,Zhongtian Service、Royal Court Internationaldaily limit. Three child concept stocks soared intraday,Annel、blonde rabbidaily limit. In addition, some high-end stocks have been repeatedly active in groups of funds,black sesame、Digital source technologydaily limit,Xi’an food、Annie Shareskeep going higher. On the whole, hot spots in the market rotate rapidly, and most of them show a trend of rising and falling. On the downside, some consumer stocks fell into correction,Qujiang Cultural Tourism、Dalian Friendship、Happy everyoneWait for a drop of more than 5%. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 3,800 stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 741.8 billion, a decrease of 5.4 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as coal, oil and gas, childcare services, and cultivated diamonds were the largest gainers, while tourism, composite current collectors, Xinchuang, and retail sectors were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.24%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.59%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.13%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 7.6 billion yuan throughout the day, with a net purchase of 6 consecutive trading days, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.823 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.791 billion yuan.

