







On November 29, 2022, stock index futures rose across the board at the opening. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 1.37%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 1.91%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) Up 1.11%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.76%.

