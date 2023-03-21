







On March 21, 2023, stock index futures rose across the board. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 1.09%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.95%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 1.04%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 1.09%.

On March 21, the broader market fluctuated and rebounded throughout the day, and the ChiNext Index rose by nearly 2%. On the disk, the application direction of ChatGPT is active, and the e-commerce sector has risen again.Kaichun shares20CM daily limit,Aoki sharesrose over 18%,contact interaction3 consecutive boards; game stocks fluctuated and strengthened,Yaoji Technology2 connecting boards,Tianyu Mathematicsdaily limit; education stocks change in the afternoon,Shengtong shares、Guoxin Culturedaily limit. The new energy vehicle industry chain continued to strengthen in the afternoon,Azure lithium coredaily limit,JAC、China Mining Resourcesup more than 7%,CATLrose more than 3%. The CRO sector rebounded in shock,WuXi AppTec、PharmaronIt rose more than 7%. Military stocks opened sharply higher,Guorui Technology20CM daily limit,flint aviation、Hangfa Technologydaily limit. On the downside, chip stocks fell into adjustment,Changchuan Technologyfell more than 5%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less. Over 4,000 individual stocks in the two cities rose, and more than 30 individual stocks had a daily limit. The number of individual stocks with a daily limit hit a new high in nearly a month. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 893 billion, a decrease of 164.5 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, e-commerce, education, integrated die-casting, mobile games and other sectors led the increase, while precious metals, photoresist, steel, banking and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.64%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.6%, and the ChiNext Index rose 1.98%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 4.295 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 2.48 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.815 billion yuan.

