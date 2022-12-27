Home Business Stock index futures rose across the board, IF main contract rose 1.16% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Stock index futures rose across the board, IF main contract rose 1.16% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Stock index futures rose across the board, IF main contract rose 1.16% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com



On December 27, 2022, stock index futures rose across the board. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 1.16%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 1.05%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.63%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.76%.

On December 27, the market opened higher and moved higher throughout the day. The three major indexes all rose by about 1%. On the disk, the agricultural-related sectors collectively strengthened in the afternoon, led by transgenics,Batian sharesWanxiang DenonDabei NongLongping Hi-Techdaily limit. Consumer stocks were active, with changes in retail, food, hotel and other sectors during the session.Hualian sharesZTE CommercialHappy everyonedaily limit. Some track stocks continued to rebound, and the direction of POE film remained strong.Tianyang New MaterialsDingjideLvkang Biochemicaldaily limit. In terms of decline, the pharmaceutical stocks adjusted across the board, and the new crown drug led the decline.Hanyu PharmaceuticalXinhua PharmaceuticalZhongsheng PharmaceuticalWait for the limit. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,900 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 668.6 billion, which was 44.3 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, agriculture, POE film, dairy industry, port and other sectors led the increase, while new crown drugs, ursodeoxycholic acid, antigen detection, pharmaceutical business and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.98%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.16%, and the ChiNext Index rose 1.2%. Trading in the Shanghai-Shenzhen Stock Connect was suspended due to the Christmas holiday.

See also  Polestar 3, the maxi electric suv made in China makes its debut

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan

You may also like

Mps, the ECB removes the ban on dividends...

Home Furnishing丨Roman Shares: Shareholder Kunzhong Yuanxin reduced 1,083,400...

Cars 2023, electric and many SUVs will monopolize...

From January to November, the profit structure of...

Fintech, buy now-pay later also runs at Christmas

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 27th. Chinese reopening boosts...

Redmi Watch 3 adds Bluetooth voice calls: answer...

Covid infections boom in China. Colossus funeral home...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures continue to strengthen...

The popularity of high-end liquor remains unabated, while...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy