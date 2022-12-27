







On December 27, 2022, stock index futures rose across the board. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 1.16%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 1.05%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.63%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.76%.

On December 27, the market opened higher and moved higher throughout the day. The three major indexes all rose by about 1%. On the disk, the agricultural-related sectors collectively strengthened in the afternoon, led by transgenics,Batian shares、Wanxiang Denon、Dabei Nong、Longping Hi-Techdaily limit. Consumer stocks were active, with changes in retail, food, hotel and other sectors during the session.Hualian shares、ZTE Commercial、Happy everyonedaily limit. Some track stocks continued to rebound, and the direction of POE film remained strong.Tianyang New Materials、Dingjide、Lvkang Biochemicaldaily limit. In terms of decline, the pharmaceutical stocks adjusted across the board, and the new crown drug led the decline.Hanyu Pharmaceutical、Xinhua Pharmaceutical、Zhongsheng PharmaceuticalWait for the limit. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,900 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 668.6 billion, which was 44.3 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, agriculture, POE film, dairy industry, port and other sectors led the increase, while new crown drugs, ursodeoxycholic acid, antigen detection, pharmaceutical business and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.98%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.16%, and the ChiNext Index rose 1.2%. Trading in the Shanghai-Shenzhen Stock Connect was suspended due to the Christmas holiday.

